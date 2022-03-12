Justice denied

Unfortunately, a number of prisoners in Pakistani jails have been wrongly accused and put behind bars without fair trials. Many are not even given proper representation in courts, even though this is a fundamental right of all. As a result, innocent people rot in jail with no hope of salvation. Something must be done about this issue. People who are accused of crimes they did not commit should be given fair trials and an opportunity to prove their innocence. Those who have already been in jail for considerable lengths of time should also be given some compensation for the mistreatment they have suffered.

Danial Tanvir

Islamabad