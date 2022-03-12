Justice denied

Unfortunately, a number of prisoners in Pakistani jails have been wrongly accused and put behind bars without fair trials. Many are not even given proper representation in courts, even though this is a fundamental right of all. As a result, innocent people rot in jail with no hope of salvation. Something must be done about this issue. People who are accused of crimes they did not commit should be given fair trials and an opportunity to prove their innocence. Those who have already been in jail for considerable lengths of time should also be given some compensation for the mistreatment they have suffered.
Danial Tanvir
Islamabad
This refers to the article, ‘Unspoken truth’ by Aaron Dixon . The writer expresses shock over the extent of...
These days there has been a significant increase in rents of houses in Islamabad. Real-estate agents encourage...
It was shocking to hear that a man in Mianwali killed his seven-day-old daughter. The baby’s grandfather informed...
This refers to the letter, ‘US threat’ by SRH Hashmi . One agrees with the writer that the US is incorrigible. Its...
The opposition parties have joined hands and passed a resolution for a no-trust motion against Imran Khan. One feels...
This refers to the news report, ‘Parliament Lodges turn into battlefield’ . Both sides are in the wrong here....
Comments