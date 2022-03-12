War and race

This refers to the article, ‘Unspoken truth’ by Aaron Dixon (March 10). The writer expresses shock over the extent of sympathy for Ukrainians, implying that invasions on persons of colour were treated as matters of no consequence by those who are so sympathetic to Ukrainians today.
Moreover, the US is just as culpable in this war as Russia. It did after all attempt to create a client state at Russia’s doorstep. It has even encouraged war by offering weapons to the Ukrainians. It is a shame that people do not hold their leaders accountable for the wars they create.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
