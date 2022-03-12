Without a roof

These days there has been a significant increase in rents of houses in Islamabad. Real-estate agents encourage landlords to demand at least twice as much as the fair cost of a unit. As a result, the salaried class, with its meagre income, is unable to afford such exorbitant rents and is reduced to living in subhuman conditions. On the other hand, those with connections and exploitative – and often corrupt – businesses can afford houses in posh areas without a second thought.
The existing rental laws seem to protect unfair evictions. The relevant authorities must regulate house rents in accordance with the state of the country’s economy and people’s limited incomes.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
