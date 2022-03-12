Brutal murder

It was shocking to hear that a man in Mianwali killed his seven-day-old daughter. The baby’s grandfather informed the police that this was a result of the accused’s desire for a son.
According to some reports the accused was a college student. Despite being educated, he considered the birth of a girl a matter of great humiliation. Worse still is that this case is not unique. There have been hundreds of cases of murders of infant girls in Pakistan over the last several years. The government should look into the matter and address the issue.
Zareen Zafar
Lahore
Unfortunately, a number of prisoners in Pakistani jails have been wrongly accused and put behind bars without fair...
This refers to the article, ‘Unspoken truth’ by Aaron Dixon . The writer expresses shock over the extent of...
These days there has been a significant increase in rents of houses in Islamabad. Real-estate agents encourage...
This refers to the letter, ‘US threat’ by SRH Hashmi . One agrees with the writer that the US is incorrigible. Its...
The opposition parties have joined hands and passed a resolution for a no-trust motion against Imran Khan. One feels...
This refers to the news report, ‘Parliament Lodges turn into battlefield’ . Both sides are in the wrong here....
Comments