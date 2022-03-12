Brutal murder

It was shocking to hear that a man in Mianwali killed his seven-day-old daughter. The baby’s grandfather informed the police that this was a result of the accused’s desire for a son.

According to some reports the accused was a college student. Despite being educated, he considered the birth of a girl a matter of great humiliation. Worse still is that this case is not unique. There have been hundreds of cases of murders of infant girls in Pakistan over the last several years. The government should look into the matter and address the issue.

Zareen Zafar

Lahore