Changing dynamics

This refers to the letter, ‘US threat’ by SRH Hashmi (March 8). One agrees with the writer that the US is incorrigible. Its withdrawal from Afghanistan and Imran Khan’s hardline against the US have brought to light global power dynamics.

It is evident that the country that has enjoyed the status of being a superpower for the last century may have to give up this status. Russia seems unbothered by the sanctions imposed on it by the US. In fact, Russia’s aggressive behaviour is proof that it is not threatened by the US. Moreover, Pakistan’s ever-expanding cooperation with China in the shape of projects like CPEC may also be a cause of alarm for the US.

Bakhtawar Nazar Hussain

Nankana Sahib