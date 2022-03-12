The opposition parties have joined hands and passed a resolution for a no-trust motion against Imran Khan. One feels that their objective is to escape corruption charges as some of them are facing trials in the superior and accountability courts or are being looked into by different agencies. Given these accusations against them, one feels that it would have been more appreciable if members of the opposition had gotten their names cleared first.
It seems as though the opposition leaders are enjoying free coverage in the media. However, they have failed to share what they intend to do for the welfare and well-being of the people of the country if they come into power.
MZ Rifat
Lahore
