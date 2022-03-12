Political circus

Recently, Imran Khan mocked Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari regarding his proficiency in Urdu. It was a disappointing sight. The prime minister of a country should never stoop to personal attacks like that. Moreover, he has also recently criticised the EU regarding its pressure to have Pakistan condemn Russia. Such sensitive issues should also not be used for gaining political traction – every word the prime minister says impacts our foreign policy.
On the other hand, Bilawal’s threats are also condemnable. Public figures must be careful with their words. Moreover, the latest incident of Ansar-ul-Islam volunteers entering parliament seems to be a gimmick to provoke the government. One can only hope for some maturity from the country’s politicians. If we set trends of long marches and no-confidence motions, we will never be able to steer the country from the many crises that surround it.
Huma Nawaz
Rawalpindi
