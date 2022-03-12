Reza Baqir stresses on housing loans

LAHORE: Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr. Reza Baqir on Friday urged employers to avail low-cost housing scheme loans for construction of 5 to 10 marla houses for their employees, saying the government would bear risks of the loans.

He was talking to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) president Mian Nauman Kabir during a meeting at SBP office.

The governor said SBP Asaan Finance Scheme (SAAF) would be ‘a game changer’ in enhancing access to finance to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as it would address the outstanding challenge of lack of collateral faced by them.

He said a SME mela would be organised in Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), adding women entrepreneurs recommended by LCCI, would be facilitated for running their businesses.

Baqir also highlighted that with an objective of stimulating sustainable economic growth of the country, the central bank had been taking initiatives to facilitate the business community.

LCCI president demanded SBP to reduce the policy rate which is currently 9.75 percent, saying it was higher and might leave consequences on economic growth rate.