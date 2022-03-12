FPCCI calls for boost in ECO trade

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Friday urged government to boost trade with Economic Coordination Organisation (ECO) member countries.

Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey account for 94 percent of the trade between the economic block of ECP, FPCCI chief Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said, while addressing 19th General Assembly of ECO’s chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECO-CCI).

The federation chief said intra-regional trade in geographically contiguous countries and economic blocs go up to 75 percent globally. In case of ECO, he continued, it accounted for 9 percent, which was grossly insufficient, he added.

FPCCI called for an effective implementation of Economic Cooperation Organization Trade Agreement (ECOTA) to start a journey towards realisation of true trade potential to reap economic benefits for ECO member states and creating shares prosperity for their populations.

The 19th General Assembly of ECO-CCI has appointed Dr. Mohammad Reza Karbasi as their secretary general; who is currently the secretary general of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA).