Gold down Rs450/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs450 per tola on Friday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs130,750 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs386 to Rs112,097.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $22 to $1,983 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,480 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,268.86.

Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs6,000 per tola as compared with the rates in the Dubai market.