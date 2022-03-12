Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee gained slightly against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, helped by lesser demand from importers, dealers said.

The local unit ended at 178.51 to the dollar, compared with the previous close of 178.63.

“There was not much demand for the US currency from importers, while inflows from remittances and dollar selling from exporters boosted supplies,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

“We expect the rupee to stay range-bound in coming days. The current account deficit data for February to be watched for the rupee’s cues,” he added.

Investors are, however, concerned about persistent decline in the foreign exchange reserves. Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $22.668 billion as of March 4 from $22.875 billion a week ago.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dropped by $250 million to $16.212 billion on the back of external debt and other payments.

The current account deficit rose to $2.6 billion in January and the SBP noted in its latest monetary policy statement the deficit included a sizable contribution from imports financed through loans and supplier credit, including oil and vaccines.

Since the imports were concurrently financed with offsetting inflows in the capital and financial account, they did not undermine sustainability of the current account, the SBP said.

The central bank expects the non-oil current account deficit to decline, as import growth continues to slow with moderating demand, while exports and remittances remain resilient.

SBP said outlook for the current account deficit was dependent on the curse of global oil prices. In the open market, the rupee closed unchanged at 179.80 per dollar.