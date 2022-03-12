Fertiliser makers upset over PSQCA’s license, inspection fee decision

LAHORE: Fertiliser makers cry out against Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) decision to implement quality control licenses and inspection fee, which would add more than half a billion rupees on major fertiliser manufacturers annually.

The mandatory Pakistan Standard Quality Control licenses and inspection fee would add more than half a billion annual burden on big fertiliser manufacturers, which they would ultimately pass on to farmers, increasing their cost of production.

The Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) vide SRO (1)/2015 has included various fertilisers in the PSQCA list of compulsory items, making it necessary to get the Certification Marks (CM) License to use Pakistan Standard Mark under the provision of Section 14 of the PSQCA Act.

It has made mandatory for the fertiliser manufacturers to label PS Marking after getting it approved from the PSQCA. The PSQCA would charge a marking fee at 0.1 percent of the revenue of the product (ex-plant/ex-port price basis) on annual basis by PSQCA for PS Marking (SRO 87 KE 2010).

Recently, the Punjab government through Director General Agriculture Extension issued directives to the field formations to monitor the influx of unregistered and low-quality fertilisers. The step was taken against a number of substandard items that have penetrated the market in the name of fertilisers. However, the steps were initiated as the PSQCA has been actively pursuing the manufacturers to seek license.

Brig Sher Shah Malik (retd), executive director, Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC), requested the Federal Minister Ministry of Science and Technology for exemption from the SRO and section 14 of PSQCA Act. “The levy is to be charged as per imports and sales of the product. The impact of this levy is phenomenal, in case of fertiliser sector more than half a billion rupees annually,” he added.

The FMPAC mentioned that the fertiliser products of its members were already in compliance with the authority’s Fertilizer Standard PS: 217/2009 (amended 2011) in addition to the PS-217 Standard. Besides, the products and practices were also ISO-9001 certified, which gives significant confidence to the farmers in the products. Moreover, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has recently implemented “track and trace system” by pasting of specially designed stickers through very costly applicators, which besides other objectives, would avert any possibility of counterfeiting, thus serving the object of the PSQCA certification mark.

Furthermore, there are two more stickers (security and subsidy) pasted on the DAP bags at the direction of the government of Punjab. The use of multiple stickers with similar purpose serves the interests of various vendors.

The FMPAC stated that any additional certification and pasting of PS marks would result in incremental production costs to the tune of half a billion per annum, which would have to be passed on, resulting in an extra burden on farmers, with the least value-addition.

The FMPAC demanded that the ministry to exempt macro fertilisers from the mandatory license in the light of existing certifications. Alternatively, integration of FBR track and track stickers for fertilisers, might be considered instead of introducing another mark, it urged.

Fertiliser is an essential input for agriculture and any increase in its price would affect not only the farmers but also the food consumers. Any kneejerk action by the authorities would disrupt the fertiliser supply chain, which has yet to recover from the jolts of the previous administrative control measures.

An official of the PSQCA believed that the amount of license fee and annual PS marking was not substantial. Rather the step was taken to clean the market from the substandard products and benefit the farmers, he added.