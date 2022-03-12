JICA, FAO celebrate completion of project

ISLAMABAD: Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) celebrated the completion of $10.3 million sustainable agriculture project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged districts that aimed to secure livelihoods of internally displaced families from 2015-2017.

JICA and FAO in close collaboration with the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa supported the households under the “Project for Restoration of Livelihoods in the Merged Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Phase II)” in Khyber and Kurram districts.

Japan’s grant of $5.3 million was extended in continuation of the initial support of $5 million for the “Project for Assistance to the Recovery and Development of the Agricultural Economy in FATA”, implemented from 2015 to 2017. It supported 77,200 returning families/households to rebuild their lives upon their return home after years of displacement in the province.

Held in Islamabad, the ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Japan, Wada Mitsuhiro, Chief Representative of JICA Pakistan, Furuta Shigeki, FAO Representative in Pakistan, Farrukh Toirov, Secretary Agriculture, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Muhammad Israr Khan, and high level officials of relevant government departments.

Phase- II of the initial project focused on adopting climate-smart and resilient agricultural interventions, including the dissemination of improved practices for increasing livestock, poultry and inland fisheries’ production, introduction of efficient water harvesting methods, and rehabilitation of irrigation structures. It also executed Integrated Natural Resource Management (INRM) plans. Furthermore, the project contributed to enhance agricultural productivity and value-addition, and develop key value chains and functional markets for sustainable food supply and improved nutrition.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of a longstanding friendship between Japan and Pakistan, and this project shows a great example of how Japanese people have dedicated their support to the people of Pakistan.