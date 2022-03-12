Food prices push weekly inflation back up 0.53pc

KARACHI: Chicken, onion and oil prices pushed weekly inflation back up 0.52 percent week-on-week and 16.49 percent year-on-year after last week’s breather, which could not sustain on government announced relief package on petroleum and electricity rates.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data attributed the increase to rising prices of onions (10.86 percent), chicken (8.75 percent), bananas (4.49 percent), potatoes (2.38 percent), mustard oil (2.33 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (1.96 percent), washing soap (1.40 percent) and energy saver (1.32 percent). The joint impact of these commodities in overall sensitive price indicator (SPI) was 0.66 percent for the combined group during the week ended March 10. Government decision to slash petroleum prices steadied SPI last week, which stood at 0.04 percent WoW and 15.23 percent YoY during the seven-day period ended March 3, 2022.

SPI, for the groups spending up to Rs17,732; Rs17,733-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs44,175; increased 0.48, 0.53, 0.55, 0.57, and 0.49 percent WoW, respectively. On YoY basis, SPI could not continue on its declining trend, and climbed back up, not sparing any group; however, it had the highest impact on the group spending above Rs44,175 at 17.36 percent. PBS computes SPI inflation on a weekly basis to gauge the price movement of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. It comprises 51 essential items and the prices are collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

Analyst Fahad Rauf of Ismail Iqbal Securities in his note said, “Inflation continues uptrend after a week’s breather”, led by increase in onions and chicken prices. “To recall, last week inflation remained muted as government announced relief in petroleum prices.”

SPI was recorded at 171.41 points against 170.53 points registered previously. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 items increased, nine items decreased, whereas prices of 22 items remained unchanged.

PBS data attributes different weightages to the commodities in the SPI basket. Commodities with the highest weights for the lowest quintile include milk (17.5449 points), electricity (8.3627 points), wheat flour (6.1372 points), sugar (5.1148 points), firewood (5.0183 points), long cloth (4.2221 points), and vegetable ghee (3.2833 points).

Of these commodities, WoW prices of milk and vegetable ghee increased, wheat flour and sugar declined, whereas rates of electricity, firewood, and long cloth declined. Fresh milk, an essential in most households, is available for Rs116.18 compared to Rs107.33 last year. Vegetable ghee registered a massive jump in price. A 1kg pack of vegetable ghee costs Rs434.62 compared to Rs296/pack last year, whereas a 2.5kg pack is priced at Rs1,086.8 compared to Rs756.33 during the same week last year.

Cooking oil prices surged during the week as well. The price of a five litre tin of cooking Oil (Dalda or other similar brands) went up by Rs16.29 WoW and Rs687.67 YoY to stand at Rs2,182.67 during the week under review.