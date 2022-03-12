SBP unveils measures to promote investment in storage of agri produce

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday announced measures to attract investment in the construction of new warehouses/silos through SBP’s Financing Facility for Storage of Agricultural Produce (FFSAP).

The first meeting of the task force on Electronic Warehouse Receipt Financing (EWRF) was held under the chairmanship of SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir in Lahore. Chief Secretary, government of Punjab, Kamran Ali Afzal also attended the meeting on special invitation.

The EWRF Task Force is a high-level forum headed by the SBP governor and comprises of senior officials from federal and provincial governments, SBP, CEOs of banks and chairmen/MDs of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Mercantile Exchange, PBA, PASSCO and a Collateral Management Company.

EWRF’s aim is to promote agriculture finance and food security. The task force is established as part of a recent initiative by SBP to synergise the efforts of all stakeholders, for the promotion of EWRF in Pakistan.

Several measures were taken to boost EWRF. Tenor of FFSAP loans was increased from current seven years to 10 years to make it more attractive for investors by creating a long payback period. Grace period was increased from one year to up to two years to provide additional flexibility to investors of such projects and adjust repayment due to time lag involved in construction of new storage facilities

And revision was introduced in repayment terms from monthly to quarterly/six monthly to align the facility with the seasonality in agriculture sector.

Financing under FFSAP is available at six percent per annum to end users on long-term basis for construction, expansion and balancing, modernisation and replacement (BMR) of steel/metal/concrete silos, warehouses and cold storage facilities for storing agricultural produce.

The task force deliberated on the future course of action to enhance the uptake of EWRF in the country. The discussions focused mainly on ways to enhance and modernise the storage capacity in the country, develop a transparent price discovery mechanism for farmers, enhance applicability of EWRF to other agricultural commodities including wheat, develop specialised insurance products, and conduct training and capacity building of banks and farming community.

Baqir termed EWRF endeavours to be an essential component of formal credit to farmers who do not have acceptable collateral to offer to banks. He emphasised how strengthening of EWR regime in Pakistan would play a key role to bridge the gap between supply and demand of agriculture credit, minimise post-harvest losses, ensure better price discovery for farmers, and ultimately increase farmers’ profitability and counter food insecurity challenges.

Baqir appreciated the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders who transformed the idea of EWRF into a workable solution, but insisted on maintaining a steady momentum to achieve its desired objectives. He acknowledged the chief secretary, government of Punjab for his commitment to provide requisite government support to the task force.