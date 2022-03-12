Zafar scores 78 points in ISSF World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Zafar-ul-Haq scored 78 points in the first qualification round of ISSF World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Friday.
Zafar, the only Pakistani in this event, scored 78 points (22, 21, 17, 18) in the first qualification round of trap event. He will play the second round on Saturday (today).
