Saturday March 12, 2022
Zafar scores 78 points in ISSF World Cup

By Our Correspondent
March 12, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Zafar-ul-Haq scored 78 points in the first qualification round of ISSF World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Friday.

Zafar, the only Pakistani in this event, scored 78 points (22, 21, 17, 18) in the first qualification round of trap event. He will play the second round on Saturday (today).

