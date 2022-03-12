 
Saturday March 12, 2022
Noor Zaman wins KP international satellite championship

By Our Correspondent
March 12, 2022

KARACHI: Noor Zaman won the $1000 Combaxx Sports KP International Satellite Squash Championship in Peshawar on Friday.

Noor Zaman overpowered Waqas Mehbob 11-8, 12-10, 7-11, 11-7 in 40 minutes in the final to clinch the title.

