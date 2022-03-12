Pakistan to host 9th satellite event in March

KARACHI: Pakistan is to host another international satellite squash event, which will be 9th this year.
The $1000 Commissioner Rawalpindi Men’s Squash Satellite is to be held at Mini Sports Complex, Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi from March 22-25.
The event is being organised by Punjab Squash Association. The draw is of 32 places.
However, this event will clash with a satellite event that is scheduled in Karachi from March 23-26.
