Saturday March 12, 2022
Pakistan to host 9th satellite event in March

By Our Correspondent
March 12, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan is to host another international satellite squash event, which will be 9th this year.

The $1000 Commissioner Rawalpindi Men’s Squash Satellite is to be held at Mini Sports Complex, Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi from March 22-25.

The event is being organised by Punjab Squash Association. The draw is of 32 places.

However, this event will clash with a satellite event that is scheduled in Karachi from March 23-26.

