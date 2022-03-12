German FA latest to cancel Schroeder’s membership

BERLIN:The German Football Association (DFB) on Friday joined Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in cancelling the honorary membership of Germany’s former chancellor Gerhard Schroeder over his links to Russia.

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine is contrary to international law and therefore incompatible with our values,” said DFB interim president Rainer Koch.

“Unfortunately, Gerhard Schroeder has not complied with the numerous requests to take a clear stand against this war.”

Schroeder, Germany’s chancellor from 1998 to 2005, has come under fire over his refusal to resign from senior roles with Russian energy companies Rosneft and Gazprom.

The German FA had previously issued Schroeder with an ultimatum to either resign from those positions or give up his DFB membership.