India look for ‘mental adjustments’ in pink ball Test, says Bumrah

BANGALORE: Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah on Friday said India are still getting used to Test cricket under lights as they take on Sri Lanka in their third pink-ball match at home.

The hosts are looking to sweep the two-match series in Bangalore after a thumping opening Test win inside three days.

But Bumrah said the team is entering unchartered territory despite having won their previous two day-night Tests on home soil against Bangladesh in 2019 and England last year.

“We have to make mental adjustments while preparing for the pink ball Test,” Bumrah said on the eve of the second match starting Saturday.

“Playing under lights, fielding and bowling with pink ball are things we need to get used to and we keep all of these things in mind while in the training session.

“We are not used to catching or bowling with the pink ball. It is still a fairly new concept for all of us and we are trying to learn with every Test.”