Babar exudes confidence ahead of second Test

KARACHI: Showing great satisfaction over his team’s performance in the first Test in Rawalpindi Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam on Friday said that they would carry the same momentum into the second Test against Australia which will begin here at the National Stadium from Saturday (today).

“I think overall the team’s performance in Pindi remained very good and we set the momentum which we will carry into the next game in Karachi and will try to win it,” Babar told a virtual news conference.

“We have got the momentum and the way we dominated the first Test which saw excellent individual performances and the team did well overall. The way batsmen batted and bowlers bowled Australia out and Nauman picked six wickets was heartening,” Babar said.

Babar said they would have psychological advantage over the visitors following a fine display in Rawalpindi.

“After the way we dominated the first Test, it instilled a lot of confidence in the team and we will carry it into the Karachi test,” said Babar.

He dispelled the impression that there was a fear factor which forced the authorities to prepare a flat wicket in Rawalpindi.

“The way our team dominated there is no fear factor at all. We performed and put in our best, although results did not come which were not in our hands. I think the result might have been different had some overs not wasted due to rain,” he said.

Asked if Pakistan should not take chances of preparing bouncy tracks as they have fast bowling resources, Babar said it’s not possible.

“It’s not possible to bring Australian conditions here. Every venue has different conditions and here too conditions are different and we utilise them. Here the weather is hot and spinners will get help later on,” Babar said.

He said that the Karachi track looks to be supporting.

“Whatever the sort of pitch will be you will have to work hard to score runs and get wickets. Delivering against tough Australia is always difficult. I think the way the team performed, worked hard and dominated is fantastic,” he said.

Babar did not disclose the final XI, saying it was almost decided. “Our two main players Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf have also come back and will also consider them,” he said.

“In Karachi, earlier on, due to wind, bowlers get assistance and there you need little bit of focus. I am confident the way our batsmen performed in the first game they will carry the same form,” Babar said.

He termed both his team’s batting and bowling strong, saying both departments cannot always click at the same time. “It depends how you play. It does not always happen that you click in both departments. This is a sort of communication how we take them along. Our every player is a match-winner. Our leading spinners Sajid and Nauman have delivered and so has been done by the fast bowlers. It’s important how you play as a unit,” Babar said “