Chelsea gripped by uncertainty

LONDON: Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea face an uncertain future as doubts swirl over how the European champions will even pay their wage bill after Russian owner Roman Abramovich was hit with UK sanctions.

The Premier League club put a brave face on events as they returned to action on Thursday, just hours after the billionaire’s assets were frozen.

Chelsea fans chanted Abramovich’s name during their 3-1 victory at relegation-threatened Norwich as they tightened their grip on third spot in the English top-flight.

England midfielder Mason Mount posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the message “For the fans!” while fellow goalscorer Trevoh Chalobah dedicated the win to “every Chelsea fan across the globe!”

But the upbeat words hide deep unease over what will unfold in the coming weeks.

Abramovich was one of seven oligarchs targeted by Britain on Thursday in action taken in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, all of whom were described as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

The 55-year-old had already announced his intention to sell Chelsea, with a host of potential buyers declaring their interest in a club that have won 19 major trophies since he bought the side in 2003.

The government is still open to a sale but would have to approve a new licence, on the proviso no profit would go to the Russian, who has bankrolled the club to the tune of around Â£1.5 billion ($2 billion).