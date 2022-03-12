Three die in Austrian avalanche

VIENNA: Three people died and another was injured on Friday when an avalanche hit the Oetscher peak in south-western Lower Austria, police said.

"Four people were swept away. Rescuers were able to get to one of them who was taken to hospital in a serious condition," a spokesman said following the snowslip on the 1,893 metres (6,200 feet) Alpine peak near the commune of Gaming.

Rescuers were still searching for further potential victims hours after the avalanche caught locals unawares given generally clement weather conditions. Nine people died last month when a spate of avalanches hit the western Tyrol region while December saw three further fatalities.