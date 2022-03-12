North Korea calls for satellite site ‘expansion’ as US slams ICBM tests

SEOUL: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un called for the "expansion" of a key satellite station, state media said on Friday, as the US threatened fresh sanctions over two recent missile tests it said were "disguised" as a space launch.

According to North Korea, the February 27 and March 5 tests were focused on developing a reconnaissance satellite. But the Pentagon said on Thursday that rigorous analysis concluded they were of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system.

Analysts say that North Korea uses ostensibly peaceful satellite development as a fig leaf for full-range ICBM development as there is significant overlap in technology. Fuelling speculation of an imminent ICBM test, KCNA reported on Friday that Kim had visited the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground and called for it to be "modernised" and expanded "to enable large carrier rockets to be launched there". Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the two recent tests "involved a new intercontinental ballistic missile system" that Pyongyang had first showcased at a military parade in October 2020.

Dubbed a "monster missile", the Hwasong-17 is likely designed to carry multiple warheads and has never been test-fired. While neither of the two recent launches displayed ICBM range or capability, they were clearly intended "to evaluate this new system before conducting a test at full range in the future, potentially disguised as a space launch", Kirby said.

North Korea will mark the 110th anniversary of the birth of founder Kim Il Sung on April 15, and analysts predict Pyongyang will conduct an ICBM or satellite launch as part of the celebrations.