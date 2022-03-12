Two US women rescued from Yemen

VIENNA: Three people died and another was injured on Friday when an avalanche hit the Oetscher peak in south-western...
KUALA LUMPUR: Four people were killed after a massive landslide triggered by "unusual" heavy rains buried their homes...
RABAT: Forty-five Moroccan teachers have been handed suspended prison sentences for attending unauthorised protests...
WASHINGTON: The Apollo missions to the Moon brought a total of 2,196 rock samples to Earth. But Nasa has only just...
WASHINGTON: The likelihood of a criminal investigation and charges against Donald Trump are rising due to allegations...
SEOUL: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un called for the "expansion" of a key satellite station, state media said on Friday,...
Comments