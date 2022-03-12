 
March 12, 2022
Two US women rescued from Yemen

By AFP
March 12, 2022

RIYADH: Two American women have been "rescued from captivity" in Yemen’s rebel-held capital and flown out of the country in a joint US-Saudi military operation, Saudi officials said on Friday. The US State Department confirmed it helped the two women get out of Yemen but gave no details.

