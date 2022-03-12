Saudi blogger Raif Badawi released

MONTREAL: Saudi blogger Raif Badawi has been released from prison in Saudi Arabia after serving a 10-year sentence for advocating an end to religious influence on public life, his wife said on Friday. "Raif called me. He is free," his wife Ensaf Haidar, who lives in Canada with their children, told AFP. Haidar, who lives in Sherbrooke, Que., with her three children, has been fighting for her husband's release for the past decade.
