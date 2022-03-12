 
Saturday March 12, 2022
Egypt executes seven over Islamist attacks

By AFP
March 12, 2022

CAIRO: Egypt has executed seven people convicted of Islamist attacks in the past week, human rights activists said on Friday. Three of those executed had been found guilty of a 2016 attack claimed by the Islamic State group that left dead eight policemen in Helwan, on Cairo’s southern outskirts, judicial and security sources said.

