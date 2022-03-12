Indian intrusion condemned

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has termed intrusion of an Indian supersonic missile into Pakistani airspace tantamount to unwarranted provocation and aggression against Pakistan.

In a statement Friday, Shujauddin said India always looks for any opportunity to harm Pakistan. He said the hit by Indian supersonic missile in populated Mian Channu area exposed Indian aggression, though unweaponised, yet it could have caused big loss of life and property of civilians and horrible commercial air traffic related tragedy on either side of the border.