200 woman entrepreneurs to participate in festival

Islamabad:People from all walks of life will be able to experience crafts and culinary delicacies from across the country, arranged under one roof, in connection with the International Women’s Day at F-9 Park today (Sunday). The two-day Wecamp festival will commence at noon and will continue till 8 p.m. on March 13. The festival has been organised by Wecamp in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Territory Administration to support and honour women entrepreneurs. Wecamp manager Naheed Ali told this agency: “After success in the previous fair, we have decided to include more. We are happy to say that 200 female-led ventures are joining us this time.” UK Aid, Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Adam Smith International, ICT Police, Bank of Punjab, are among other partners of this celebratory festival.