Rural revenue centres to be increased to 8,000: SMBR

LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar presided over a meeting to review the performance of Rural revenue centres here on Friday. DG Punjab Land Record Authority Sohail Ashraf, DG PDMA Faisal Fareed, Secretary Revenue Ashfaq Ahmad, Deputy Secretary Roman Bharwana, Director Land Record Nadeem Abbas Bhangu, Director IT, Director PDMA attended the meeting.

SMBR Babar Hayat said that at present 5,948 Rural revenue centres were functioning at village level in 36 districts across Punjab and within 5 weeks the number of “Dehi Marakaz Malls” would be increased to 8 thousand. He said that 255,738 ‘fards’ were issued in the centres while 218,296 mutations of property were approved in Rural revenue centres. Babar Hayat Tarar further said that during the month of February, 238,000 ‘fards’ were issued in land record centres established in each district and tehsil while 260,000 mutations of properties have been approved in land record centres. SMBR said that the revenue services have been improved significantly due to the “Dehi Marakaz Malls” located at the doorsteps of the people thus minimising the workload and long queues at land record centres”.