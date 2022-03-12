 
Saturday March 12, 2022
Lahore

Stenographers promoted

By Our Correspondent
March 12, 2022

LAHORE:Around 14 senior scale stenographers of Punjab Police have been promoted to the post of private secretary under fast track promotion policy. DIG Establishment-II has issued a formal notification. The promoted stenographers include Khizar Hayat, Jahangir Ahmad Durrani, M Ajmal, M Yusuf, M Akhtar, Muhammad Khalid, M Saleem, Ejaz Ahmad Wattoo, Muhammad Ayub, Noor Alam, Ejaz Masih, Mahtabuddin, Muhammad Saghir Khalid and Syed

Masood Hussain.

