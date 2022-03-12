Security of Chinese citizens discussed

LAHORE:The meeting of Secondary Joint Working Group (SJWG) on Chinese citizens’ security was held at Punjab Home Department here on Friday.

The meeting was presided over by Arshad Manzoor, Additional Secretary Home Department. On the occasion, Acting General Council China, representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Special Branch, AIG, IB, DC, DPO Layyah, DPO Jhang, SP Lahore, SP Special Protection Unit Lahore were also present in the meeting. De-induction of Special Protection Unit from project M-4 Waryamwala, Jhang was discussed during the meeting. It was decided that 30 officials of SPU would be deployed for the protection of Chinese citizens working on Mother & Child Hospital, Layyah. Visa expiry of Chinese nationals working on a private project at Martinpur tehsil and district Nankana sahib was also discussed. It was also decided that Chinese nationals will be facilitated by providing them visas extension.