Four GCU staff members win Umrah package

LAHORE:The Government College University (GCU) Lahore gave away four Umrah package to four staff members from the Benevolent Fund on Friday. The draw was held here at the university after Friday prayers. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi announced the results of the draw.

Two security guards, Ijaz Ali and Muhammad Arif Khan, Personal Staff Ghulam Shabbir and Assistant Professor Ayesha Atta received the packages worth Rs200,000 each. Speaking on the occasion, the VC said besides the Umrah package, a sum of Rs2,642,650 was granted to 27 gazetted and 72 non-gazetted staff members for the provisions such children’s education and their marriage. “We are proud that we started this disbursement of benevolent funds last year for the first time. We are re-advertising among the staff and faculty to apply again if they missed the deadline last time,” he said. Prof Zaidi said the Benevolent Fund was a collective fund of all GCU employees and the committee concerned had ensured full transparency and implementation of rules in the disbursement of grants.

praised: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan commended Lahore traffic police for maintaining traffic flow with excellent traffic management during PSL-7 matches. He said that along with supervisory officers, all traffic wardens and lady personnel also performed their duties with diligence and provided every possible facility to the citizens on roads. He said that traffic arrangements should also be carved out for Horse and Cattle Show and Pak-Australia series in City under a comprehensive strategy.