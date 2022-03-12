NH&MP annual sports festival concludes: Sports vital to boost officials morale

LAHORE:Inspector General National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Inam Ghani has said that sports play a vital role in human life, growth and development and boost officials morale.

He was addressing as chief guest in the closing ceremony of the 11th NH&MP Annual Sports Festival, 2022, held at NH&MP Training College, Sheikhupura.

Additional IG Khalid Mahmood, Additional IG Inksar Khan Afghan, Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam, DIG Motorways Dr Mazher-ul-Haq Kakakhail, DIG Central Muhammad Saleem, DIG Malik Yousaf, SSP Hashmat Kamal, Sector Commanders and other officers were also present on occasion.

In the festival, eight teams from different zones participated in cricket, football, tug-of-war, basketball, volley ball, shooting, shot put, javelin throw, chess, table tennis, badminton and athletic competitions. Training College won the title of Best Zone by winning 14 gold medals managed to defend it as champion.

The Training College tug-of-war team remained unbeaten throughout the festival. IG Motorway Police Inam Ghani said that sports create healthy competition in organisations and generate an environment of tolerance, teamwork, and struggle to achieve success.

He advised officers to bring this spirit in the field to serve the department better. IG NH&MP congratulated the winning teams and congratulated the north zone and Commandant Training College DIG Mahboob Aslam for being a champion zone of the 11th sports festival 2022.

Talking to media persons, he said his team was striving to give timely promotions to officials. IG NH&MP distributed prizes among the winners and handed over the Champion Trophy to Training College, which was declared Best Zone.