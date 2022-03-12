147 new coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 147 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Friday while no death was reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 503,575, while a total number of deaths had been recorded at 13,534 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 112 new cases were reported in Lahore, five in Bahawalpur, four each in Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan, three each in Faisalabad and Rahimyar Khan, one each in Jhang, Jhelum, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Pakpattan, Sargodha and Sialkot, two cases were reported in Khanewal and six in Rawalpindi. The Punjab Health Department conducted 10,299,950 tests so far, while 484,999 patients had recovered.

No new dengue case: The situation of dengue virus is under control in the province due to effective strategy of the Punjab government and no new case was reported on Friday. According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), a total of 29 cases of dengue had been reported so far during the current year, while three persons were under treatment.

All suspected cases of dengue had been kept under surveillance and their tests were being conducted. During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 400,607 indoor and 97,549 outdoor places across the province, and destroyed larvae of the dengue mosquito at 90 places. The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.