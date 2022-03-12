Speakers shower praise on Dr Mehdi Hasan

LAHORE:Iconic journalist, media historian, and acedemian Dr Mehdi Hasan was remembered at a largely-attended reference at the Auditorium of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Friday. All the speakers remembered Dr Mehdi Hasan, who served as chairman HRCP twice, as a resolute person who would not waver from his standpoint.

Speakers included veteran journalist and human rights champion Hussain Naqi, Chairperson Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Hina Jilani, Director South Asia Partnership Pakistan M Tahseen, former professor of Political Science at Punjab University Dr Hamid Qazalbash, senior journalist and founder of SAFMA Imtiaz Alam, son of Dr Mehdi Hasan Wasi Hasan and Idrees Tabassum.

Two speakers from India - documentary film director, human rights activist and journalist Tapan Bose and educationist and human rights activist Dr Syeda Hameed also participated in the reference. Senior Manager Outreach and Complaints, HRCP Tahira Habib was the moderator. Addressing the reference, Hussain Naqi said, “Mehdi Hasan wrote 30 books including the most authentic history of this country.

He would say, ‘education is a good shirt for which we have to pay a good price’. He would say education should be free but that happened for a short while. He would give two lectures annually from the HRCP platform and kept talking about the importance of freedom of expression and democracy.” Chairperson Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Hina Jilani said Mehdi Hasan wouldn’t waver from the truth. He was predicting future of Pakistan since 1980s which mostly turned true. He termed women rights a shape of secular rights. She said Mehdi Hasan gave credibility to the HRCP through his sincere efforts.

Human rights activist from India Tapan Bose said that Dr Mehdi Hasan was a liberal person who believed genuinely in people’s freedom and loved to promote discussion and dialogue. He showered praise on true people like I.A. Rehman and Mehdi Hasan and termed them an asset for future generations.” Dr Hamid Qazalbash remembered Dr Mehdi Hasan as a very interesting person who was famous on campus. “He entertained the staff immensely with his stories.” M Tahseen said he was a very good photographer, not many people knew that. He was a known leftist in Punjab University and was very articulate.” Imtiaz Alam said Mehdi Hasan was unconventional. He always raised very important and difficult questions.” Wasi Hasan, son of Dr Mehdi Hasan said, “My father was a black and white person.

There weren’t any grey areas in his personality.” Dr Syeda Hameed said, “Mehdi Hasan stood his ground. He was an institution. We need him.” Idrees Tabassum said, “Mehd Hasan laid great stress on training with education.” Tahira Habib, who had been his student and then worked with him at HRCP, said Dr Mehdi Hasan would give dua every time she met him. “He is not just being celebrated now, he was celebrated in his life time as well and his greatest fans are his students. He remained a teacher for six decades.”