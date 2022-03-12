Govt unfazed by no-trust move: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that the government is unfazed by the opposition's no-confidence motion and will fight the in a democratic and constitutional manner.

The PTI government believes in strengthening all institutions, including democracy and Parliament. Youths are being given full support through the Kamyab Jawan Programme by providing them self-employment opportunities.

While answering the questions from the media after attending a convocation of a private university and participating in a Kamyab Jawan Programme in City on Friday, the governor said that the distress of the government due to opposition’s no-confidence motion should be discussed only when one sees the stress on the faces of the people in the government, adding that the government was not in any way distressed due to the no-confidence motion of opposition. The government believes in democracy and according to that the opposition can exercise its constitutional and democratic right, he added.

Replying to a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the opposition had used its democratic right to file a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister, and the government would also use its constitutional and democratic right to fight the opposition. He maintained that it would be decided by the votes of the members of the Parliament who the Parliament supports. The meeting of the National Assembly is to be convened by the Speaker. Let's see when he convenes the meeting.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the country was facing many challenges, including terrorism, adding that the country needs unity and solidarity to tackle these challenges. All sections of society must play their full role in promoting unity and solidarity in the country, he stressed. He said that the Pakistani nation was united before and defeated the terrorists and enemies of peace. They will again be defeated, he added. The entire nation is united and stands with Pakistan's forces in the war against terrorism, he added. Addressing the function, the governor said that the steps being taken by the government for the development and prosperity of the country were unprecedented in the past. Under the Kamyab Pakistan Programme, interest-free loans worth Rs407 billion are being provided in the country. As a result, the country's poor sections will become economically self-sufficient. He said that loans were being given to small businesses, for the construction of houses, and to farmers. The government has also launched a business loan scheme for youths under the Kamyab Jawan Programme before the Kamyab Pakistan Programme.

Ch Sarwar said that as the Chancellor of the Universities, he had appointed all the vice-chancellors on merit. He said that performance of universities had improved a lot, adding that excellent work was being done in all the fields, including research in the universities of Punjab. He said that various research programmes for the provision of quality education were being carried out in the universities with the collaboration of foreign universities.