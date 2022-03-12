Punjab Culture Day arrangements

LAHORE:The arrangements of Punjab Culture Day were finalised at a high level meeting chaired by Punjab Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro here on Friday.

Additional Secretary Culture Farhat Jabeen, DGPR Saman Rai, Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi attended the meeting. All the commissioners, who participated in the meeting through video link, gave briefing on the celebrations of Punjab Culture Day.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister said that every resident of Punjab should be involved in the festivities of Punjab Culture Day to be celebrated on March 14. Literary and cultural development is a manifestation of the greatness of any nation. He said March 14 would refresh the culture of Punjab. Hospitality, tolerance, love and unity, the atmosphere of brotherhood are the axis and centre of our culture. Punjabi costumes, turbans, lacquers and other garments will be embellished and craft stalls will also be set up on this occasion, he said. Provincial Minister said drums, bhangra, Punjabi music festivals will be organised. The Department of Information and Culture has the services of highly experienced officers, who will highlight every aspect of their culture. On the occasion, DGPR Saman Rai said that they would make this day memorable by giving full coverage to the activities to be carried out in all the corners of Punjab. The Department of Information & Culture is the mouthpiece of the cultural beauty of Punjab, keeping the new generation close to its values. Representatives of Pilac, Pucar, Majlis Taraqqi Adab and other literary and cultural institutions participated in the meeting.