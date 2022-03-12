Minister announces new dental college, hospital

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced the setting up of a new dental college and hospital in Rawalpindi. The health minister said that as per directions from Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a new dental college and a new dental hospital for Rawalpindi Division would start working very soon and added academic activities at the dental college would start within this year. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the new dental college and dental hospital would provide better dental care facilities while it would also help to resolve the issue of shortage of dental surgeons. She added a huge amount of Rs323 million was being spent on construction of the dental college and dental hospital in Rawalpindi. The college and hospital shall be affiliated with Rawalpindi Medical University. Under the auspices of the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, the college and hospital will provide better dental care facilities to the people, she added.