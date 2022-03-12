CM Usman Buzdar reviews law and order in Punjab

LAHORE:A meeting held under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday, reviewed the law and order in the province. Chief Secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), Principal Secretary to the chief minister and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed to launch a full-fledged province-wide campaign for the arrest of proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes and directed to submit him weekly reports in this regard. Nothing was more important than the protection of life and property of the people, he emphasised and mentioned that he was personally monitoring the law and order situation. He underscored the need of adopting a concrete strategy for the prevention of murder, dacoity, robbery incidents and other crimes.

Officers showing laxness in protecting the life and property of the people would have to be answerable while best performers would be encouraged, he announced. He directed regular meetings to review the law and order situation and asked the police to perform their duties without any political pressure. The officers should keep their doors open for the solution of the problems of the people, he added. Zero-tolerance should be shown in action against criminals, he repeated and issued instructions to maintain law and order in the province.

SACM: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that the targets of ''Kamyab Jawan Programme'' including job creation and empowerment of youth are being successfully achieved.

Talking to the media at a private university on Friday, he said that development work was under way on Diamer Bhasha, Mohmand and Dassu dams, while people were getting free healthcare under the Punjab Health Insaf Card Programme. Hasaan said that Imran Khan was being criticised over his good deeds by the corrupt politicians to hide their malpractices. He said, "We will defeat the opposition both inside and outside the parliament and Imran Khan’s unwavering confidence in Sardar Usman Buzdar would continue for the remaining period of the constitutional tenure of the government”. He said that farsighted policies of the premier had strengthened the country’s economy. He said that the PTI government handled the COVID-19 pandemic in such a marvelous way that the world was compelled to appreciate Pakistan’s policies.