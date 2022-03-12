Three govt servants among 5 held

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has arrested five persons including three government servants and a proclaimed offender from different cities of the province on Friday. ACE has arrested a proclaimed offender namely Sohail Abbas. According to the inquiry, the accused had removed documents from the court file and deliberately misplaced the file to give benefit to one party for vested interests. In another raid, ACE has arrested three accused namely M Asif, the Patwari, Arshad and Mustafa from Kasur. The accused persons in connivance with revenue functionaries got transferred land measuring two kanal and nine marla of Imam Bargah in favour of themselves through fraud and forgery. ACE Punjab also arrested accused namely M Siddique, the Head Clerk Zila Council Gujrat, for taking bribe amounting to Rs100,000 and tainted amount was recovered from the accused. A case was registered.