Horse and Cattle Show celebrations continue

LAHORE:BALOCHISTAN Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha was the chief guest in the evening session of the second day of National Horse & Cattle Show here at Fortress Stadium on Friday.

When the governor reached the venue, the army band saluted him and the children of the educational institutions performed the march past in his honour. Two horse-riders sought permission from the chief guest for the formal commencement of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, the spectators were mesmerised by the dancing of laser beams and the twinkling of electric lights. ADGPR Rubina Afzal and Director News Javed Younis presented a photo album to the chief guest on the occasion based on his arrival and other activities. The stadium resounded with applause when Rangers presented various sketches with the help of torch-bearing demonstrations. The children chanted slogans of "Pakistan Zinda Baad". The camels and horses dance to the beat of drums was worth watching. The trained dogs of the Pakistan Army also presented various demonstrations which were much appreciated by the spectators. Youth arrived from all over the province performed gymnastics and judo karate. A very impressive drama on the subject of terrorism turned the entire stadium in pin drop silence. Artistes from all over the country dazzled the audience by performing folk dances of their respective provinces. At the end of the event, fireworks presented an unforgettable scene. Outside the stadium, the Punjab government had organised a cultural exhibition in which separate stalls from each province attracted a large number of spectators.