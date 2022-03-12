Another biker injured by stray kite twine

LAHORE:A motorcyclist was injured by a stray kite string in the Mughalpura area on Friday. The victim identified as Sajjad of Mughalpura was on his way home from work on a motorbike when a stray kite string got entangled to his neck, leaving a deep cut . The injured was rushed to hospital. DIG Operations took notice of the incident and sought a report from SP Cantt and ordered a charge sheet against the SHO concerned.

Kite-seller held: Harbanspura police arrested a man for selling white kites for flying at night. Police recovered five kites and three chemical strings from the possession of the accused who was later identified as Junaid.

CM takes notice: Usman Buzdar taking notice of the death of a citizen due to kite twine sought a report from IG police. The CM directed action against those responsible for negligence in preventing the incidents of kite flying. Strict implementation of the law should be ensured and action be taken against violators of the law, he said. A zero-tolerance policy should be adopted, he reiterated and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. IGP Punjab has expressed anger over death of a 25-year-old citizen due to metallic string of kite at Sargodha and sought report from RPO Sargodha. He directed all RPOs and DPOs of the province to intensify the crackdown against kite flyers.

Man kills wife: A 55-year-old woman was killed by her husband over a domestic issue in Sehuwari Bazaar, Mughalpura on Friday. The accused Ghulam Muhayyuddin got infuriated while exchanging hot words with his wife Naseem and hit her on the head with a hammer, as a result of which, she died on the spot. Body was shifted to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,177 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 12 people died, whereas 1,236 were injured. Out of this, 704 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 532 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

shot dead: A hired assassin was shot dead by his own accomplices during an alleged police encounter in the Chuhng area on Friday.

CIA Police arrested Hamid Butt, an assassin, and brought him to Lahore. When they reached Chuhng area, Hamid's accomplices indiscriminately opened fire on the police party to rescue the accused. As a result, Hamid Butt was killed by the firing of his own accomplices. The accused managed to escape from the scene. Hamid was a resident of Shadbagh who was wanted by Lahore police in other cases, including attempted murder, murder, robbery and extortion. His brother has already been killed in a police encounter during the robbery.