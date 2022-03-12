Rs8 billion Ramazan package announced

LAHORE:The Punjab government Friday announced Rs8 billion Ramazan package to provide essential items in the special Ramazan bazaars of 2022 according to the prices of 2021.

The decision was made in a meeting of the ministerial committee held at the Civil Secretariat presided over by provincial minister for industry and commerce Aslam Iqbal. The package will be sent to the Punjab Cabinet for final approval.

In the meeting, it was decided to provide essential items in the Ramazan bazaars according to the prices of 2021. A 10kg bag of flour will be available in the Ramazan bazaars for Rs375. At agricultural fair price shops, 13 items, including potatoes, onions and tomatoes will be available at 25 percent lower than the normal market rate. Around 317 Ramazan bazaars across the province will be set up from 25 Shaba’an to 27 Ramazan. The working hours of Ramazan bazaars would be from 9am to Iftar. From the 21st Ramazan Bazaars will be transformed into Eid Bazaars. Addressing the meeting, Aslam Iqbal said that the Punjab government had opened the doors of treasury to provide relief to the weaker sections during the holy month. A huge relief package of Rs8 billion has been given during Ramazan. In case of rush in Ramazan bazaars, the number of counters would be increased, he said. Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said that an effective monitoring system should be evolved to ensure that the benefits of Ramazan package reach the common man. Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Chief Secretary and Secretaries of relevant departments attended the meeting. Provincial Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht attended the meeting via a video link.

expats issues: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice-Chairperson Dr Shahid Mehmood has said that timely solution of the problems of overseas Pakistanis is the top priority and in a short span of one month, the OPC Punjab has resolved 1008 complaints of Overseas Pakistanis which is a clear indication that OPC is fully active in providing services to the expats. He expressed these views while presiding over a weekly video link meeting with the officers at OPC Punjab here on Friday.

While appreciating the performance of the DOPCs and dealing officers, the Vice Chairperson OPC said that if the work continues at the same pace, the target of resolving 2000 grievances by May 2022 will be successfully completed. Commissioner OPC Khadim Abbas informed the meeting that on the direction of the Vice Chairperson, the events and documents related to OPC have been uploaded and the OPC website has been updated. He said that relevant court cases of overseas Pakistanis are also being followed. He further said that the work of OPC Newsletter is in the process of completion while the OPC Front Desk has not only been made more active but also the video impressions of the visiting overseas Pakistanis are also uploaded on OPC's social media.