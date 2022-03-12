Beaconhouse to provide internet across school network

KARACHI: Beaconhouse, the country’s largest network of private educational institutions has partnered with one of the leading ICT companies in Pakistan to provide managed internet services over SD-WAN across the school network.

The partnership agreement was signed by Kasim Kasuri, CEO Beaconhouse in a ceremony, where senior officials of both the companies were present.

A major step in the digital transformation journey of the Beaconhouse network, this new partnership will enable the school organization to transform its existing education technology (ed-tech) and online learning systems. Students who carry their own devices will be able to access learning materials in the classroom through a unified and secure network.