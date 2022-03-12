DCs told to stabilise prices of essential commodities

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Friday directed the district administrations to take every possible administrative measure to stabilise the prices of essential commodities.

The deputy commissioners and officials of the bureau of supply and prices presented their summaries to fix the prices of essential commodities and ways to implement them throughout the city. It was decided in the meeting that after the market survey proper prices of chicken, mutton, beans, rice and other essential commodities items would be fixed.

The commissioner directed the district administration to make sure that prices fixed by his office must be implemented, according to a press statement issued by the Commissioner's Office.

Memon directed the deployment of the officials of deputy commissioner offices and bureau of supply and prices in the wholesale markets of chicken and mutton, along with the representatives of different meat associations, so that prices could be determined in a better way. The official price list should be issued on a daily basis from wholesale markets.

The commissioner directed the deputy commissioner of District Korangi to submit his recommendations to fix the prices of naan and roti in the city. Deputy Commissioners of all districts were also asked to submit a report regarding the price of flour and directed them to play their roles in implementing the price of milk.