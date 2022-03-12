Spray carried out at cattle farms to control lumpy skin disease in cows

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) carried out a germicide spray in District Malir’s Bhens Colony on Friday in the wake of an increasing number of cattle with the lumpy skin disease being reported.

The Aga Khan University Hospital had already declared on Thursday that the infection “does not cause human disease”. The disease, however, has disturbed the market equilibrium of meat prices, where the chicken meat price has soared to as high as Rs650 per kilogram, while the cow meat has lowered to Rs350 per kilogram, said Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association (DCFA) president Shakir Umar Gujjar.

However, the hospital urged food safety experts to encourage people to consume only pasteurised or well-boiled milk, its byproducts, and well-cooked meat. Speaking to The News, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) municipal commissioner Afzal Zaidi said they had already deployed vets for monitoring purposes in all areas of the city where there were cattle farms. The slaughter houses were also being scrutinised and their teams were making sure that no meat of an ill cow was sold “although we do have our limitations as well,” he said.

Gujjar said that the situation in Karachi and Hyderabad was pretty much under control now, but in the interior of Sindh, the provincial government needed to take immediate action. Meanwhile, Managing Director Zubair Channa ordered spraying germicide in Bhens Colony in Malir and making sure that insects and bacteria which caused diseases in cattle did not spread.