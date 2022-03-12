Speakers call for radical improvements in judicial system to eliminate women harassment

In many cases of femicide in the country, the killers turn out to be husbands, brothers and brothers-in-law.

Academic Amar Sindhu said this at a session titled ‘Violence and Harassment’ held on the last day of the 3rd Women’s Conference at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) on Friday. According to a statement issued, Sindhu called for making radical improvements in the judicial system as often it took decades for courts to decide cases of gender violence.

She lamented that the incidence of female murders in Pakistan was more than Iraq and Afghanistan. Rights activist Sheema Kermani said various societal pressures did not allow people to stand against female oppression. She added that recordings of women’s speeches were tampered, which was also a form of violence.

She went on to claim that most of the perpetrators of yearly 540 rape cases were still at large. "No one can see women moving forward. Women don't know where to go for their rights. The women developments need to be further improved,” said Sindh Commission on Status of Women Chairperson Nuzhat Shirin.

Parveen Rind, a recent victim of on-campus harassment, said she had received death threats while her blackmailers and harassers were roaming freely. At the end, Sindhu saluted Rind for raising her voice against oppression and violence. Poet Dr Fatima Hassan took the responsibility of Parveen's education. All the women also stood and observed one-minute silence to express their solidarity with the oppressed women.

Women labour

Another session at the conference dealt with the issues of women labour in the country. Labour rights activist Karamat Ali moderated the session titled ‘Working Women: Women Labour and Economic Empowerment Issue’.

Sindh Labour Secretary Laeeq Ahmed Khan said our society needed to treat women equally and provide them equal opportunities. "I assure you that the Sindh government is with you in your struggle. The joint struggle can bring about change in society,” he said, adding that the struggle for women rights must continue. He was of the view that improvements in the education system were necessary in order to cause required societal changes. Women could be economically empowered through good education, he said.

Rights activist Farhat Parveen said old and feeble people needed social protection and treatment, and likewise women, women deserved protection from violence and harassment. "We need respect in the society, in the field, in the office, and in our home," she said.

Home-Based Women Workers Federation’s Zehra Akbar Khan said a collective struggle was needed to achieve women rights. The women are paid less than the men, she said, adding that for gender and economic freedom, female voices must be heard.