PM’s desperate steps show he has mentally accepted his defeat, says Saeed Ghani

Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said the government’s oppression unleashed upon the Parliament Lodges in Islamabad has proved that Prime Minister Imran Khan has mentally accepted his defeat over the no-confidence motion moved against him by the opposition.

Speaking at a press conference at his camp office on Friday, he said that never in the history of Pakistan had such blatant aggression been committed inside the Parliament Lodges in the federal capital.

He condemned the police action against two MNAs, one senator and dozens of workers of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl while terming the incident an act of state oppression. He said the government had opted to use undemocratic means against the opposition after sensing its defeat in the no-confidence motion.

Ghani said the police action inside the Parliament Lodges showed that PM Imran Khan had panicked and was mentally upset. The government had panicked and accepted that the no-confidence motion against the PM would succeed, he remarked.

He said the PM and his cabinet colleagues themselves had conceded that the MNAs belonging to the ruling party had become renegades. That is the reason that the treasury lawmakers are being directed not to go to the Parliament House on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion while the Speaker has also been directed not to accept the votes of the ruling party’s legislators in favour of the motion, he said.

The provincial information minister said the foul language being used by Khan against the opposition showed that the PM was not in his senses and he was acting like a vanquished chief executive of the country.

He said the PM had criticised the spoken Urdu of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari when Khan himself didn’t know the basics of geography and the national language. To a question, Ghani said the situation in the country had not worsened to an extent that it warranted imposition of the state of emergency, and the opposition political parties did have the right to agitate peacefully.

He said the people of the country had become highly upset due to Khan’s rule in the country, and they wanted to get rid of him. He said the MNAs, who had to seek public support to contest the next general elections had become, renegades and they were even ready to sacrifice their seats to send the “incompetent” PM packing.

He said it was a reality that dozens of the lawmakers on the treasury benches in the National Assembly were ready to quit their seats in order to save their future politics and to make themselves ready to face the masses before the next general elections.

To another question, Ghani said the Sindh government had the desire that the local government elections be held in the province at the earliest, and the local government law would also be improved as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP Sindh General-Secretary Waqar Mehdi thanked the people of Sindh and Punjab for giving a very warm reception to the recently staged long march of his party from Karachi to Islamabad.