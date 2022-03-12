WHO donates vehicles, medical equipment for improving health care in Karachi

The World Health Organisation’s country representative to Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala, has termed Pakistan’s strategy to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic one of the best responses, saying the federal and Sindh provincial governments took measures that helped in lowering the mortality rate and they also vaccinated most of their target population.

“Pakistan has performed remarkably well during the pandemic and it has not only vaccinated 50 per cent of its population, but also administered 250 million vaccine doses, which is a great achievement. Pakistan is also polio-free for the last one year as no new case has been reported, which is also highly commendable,” Dr Mahipala said while speaking at ceremony to hand over ambulances, vehicles, medical equipment and other items for health facilities in Karachi on Friday.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, Health Secretary Zulfiqar Shah, Parliamentary Secretary Health Siraj Qasim soomro, Director General Health Dr. Jumman Bahoto, Director Health Karachi Dr Akram Sultan, WHO representative in Sindh Dr Sara Salman, district health officers (DHOs) and others were also present on the occasion.

Dr Mahipala said that as the Sindh health department was also performing extraordinarily well in containing Covid-19 and other areas of public health, WHO had decided to continue its assistance for the provincial health officials, and in this regard medical equipment, ambulances and vaccine transportation vehicles were being handed over to the health department.

“On the request from the Sindh health minister, we had detailed meetings with district health officers of Karachi and enquired about their needs and requirements. Following consultation with them, we are handing over mini-ambulances, 230 motorbikes, trucks for vaccine transportation, surveillance vehicles and medical equipment as per their needs.”

Other equipment provided to the DHOs included 21 chair benches, 28 bracket fans, 35 office tables, 35 revolving stoles, and 70 office executive chairs for offices, in addition to five photocopy machines, seven laptops and 13 projectors. Medical supplies such as 76 baby weighing scales, 350 infrared thermometers, 105 digital BP apparatus, seven ultrasound machines, 10 ECG machines, 50 stethoscopes, 50 glucometers, five cardiac monitors, six normal delivery instrument kits, six autoclave machines, 15 oxygen cylinders with flow metre kits, five incubators, five CTG machines and five delivery room illuminator torches were also provided.

Dr Pechuho thanked WHO for being a supportive partner to the health department even before the pandemic, but especially during it. She also thanked all the colleagues that worked so hard during the past two years and hoped that the pandemic was almost at its end and that the world would not have to face a calamity of this magnitude ever again.

She paid tribute to those who had lost their lives combating the pandemic, especially paramedics who worked tirelessly and selflessly throughout. She said it was due to the infrastructure laid down for polio that the Covid-19 response from Sindh was so good and the health services could rise up to the challenge of this pandemic.

Earlier this week, Federal Minister Asad Umar had said in Islamabad that Pakistan’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic garnered international praise. He had said: “We fully recognise and acknowledge that our health response was delivered by a health workforce, which comprises 76 per cent of females.”